Sudbury Rugby Club cruise to promotion play-off victory

Sudbury will be back in London One North next season after a comfortable 37-7 scoreline sealed their promotion in their play-off at Hampstead this afternoon.

Ben Scully's side, who finished second in London Two North East to set up the play-off match against the second-placed side in London Two North West, led 15-7 at half-time in north London before adding a further 17 unanswered points in the second period.

Austin Beckett, brother Fraser, Charles Jackson, Sam Rust and Jake Thurlow all scored tries, while Rust kicked over two penalties and converted three of the five tries.

It sees Sudbury promoted back up to the division they were relegated from last season when they finished third-from-bottom.

