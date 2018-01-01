Suffolk Free Press

Tribute paid to man who died after collision in Halstead

News
Ipswich Crown Court

Glemsford man caught with indecent images for second time is jailed

News
Housing news. Image by Brian Jackson.

Plans for 26 new homes in Great Yeldham rejected

News
Pub casino night raises hundreds for Sudbury’s Just Talk Campaign

News

FEATURE: Songs and pub crawl to commemorate Sudbury’s links to Peasants’ Revolt

News

Long Melford man celebrates 100th birthday milestone

News

End of an era as Alpheton parish clerk retires after 39 years of service

News
Sudbury branch of Waitrose.

Waitrose in Sudbury to trial scheme to reduce use of disposable plastics

News
HAPPIER TIMES: Lisa Francis, Veronica Cowlin and Shirley Cates at Lavenham Tourist Information Centre, which is now earmarked for closure.

Lavenham Tourist Information Centre earmarked for closure this autumn

News

TEAM SPIRIT: Sudbury Rugby Club players and staff pictured on England head coach Eddie Jones' visit at the end of last season. The players are now having to try and re-arrange plans to free themselves up for a change in their play-off match Picture: Don Reekie

Sudbury’s play-off moved to this weekend

WELCOME RETURN: Jaik Mickleburgh returns to Suffolk's fold as their professional, having been in prolific form last season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Suffolk T20 squad to get season under way against Cambridge MCCU

Sport
ALL SMILES: Petra Sebestikova receieved her award from Ed Chamberlin and Michael Owen. Picture: Dan Abraham

Award-winning Petra eager to get back in saddle

AFC Sudbury v Ware - Callum Harrison'Pic - Richard Marsham

Match report: Defender goes in goal as AFC Sudbury drop home points

Saturday's local football round-up: Stowmarket's Josh Mayhew smashes 25 year goal scoring record

Football

Cowlin gives Joggers something to cheer about

The Blackadder Brewery Tap pub, East Street, Sudbury'Eddie Bone and musician Jonny Day who are in the forefront of events commemorating the Peasants Revolt of 1381 in which Simon of Sudbury was murdered.''Sudbury's Mauldons Brewery is also brewing a special ale to mark event.''L-R Eddie Bone'Jonny Day, musician'Steve Sims owner of Mauldon's Brewery'Michelle Ranson, artist'Jonny Hamblin, manager of the Brewery Tap'Picture Mark Westley

FEATURE: Songs and pub crawl to commemorate Sudbury’s links to Peasants’ Revolt

News
Cornard and Chilton Horticultural Society Spring Show''Pictured: Sue Plumb with her award winning tulips'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

PICTURES: Cornard Horticultural Society stages annual spring show

News
Carnage at The Guildhall, Bury St Edmunds

Night of drama to showcase the new Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds

News

Paddy & Scott

Culture: Coffee column - The perky history of coffee. . .

News
Teal risotto

Culture: Putting the focus on food, by Rhoda Morrison

News
Beer Festival

Culture: Raise a glass to the 27th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival

News

Motorcyclist Jake Page died following a road traffic collision in Sudbury.

A sketch of the planned housing development at the site of the former Babergh District Council headquarters in Hadleigh.

Plans to turn old council HQ site in Hadleigh into 58 homes unveiled

News
Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk County Council's headquarters at Endeavour House, Ipswich

Plan to merge Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils scrapped

News
Marion Blower (former manager of Sudbury Community Hub, who was paralysed and almost died after falling downstairs as she was preparing to go on holiday to celebrate her retirement) - her story three years after she finally got out of hospital, learning to live with needing 24 hour care, coping with life in a wheelchair, the difficulties she has faced, husband Bryn and Carer Joanna Baker.'Picture Mark Westley

Artist's impression of the 1,250-home Chilton Woods development

