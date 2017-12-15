PICTURES: Shoppers embrace festive spirit at Hartest winter market

Shoppers got into the festive spirit at Hartest’s winter Christmas market at the weekend.

The two-day event kicked off at the Boxted and Hartest Institute on Friday.

Hartest Winter Festive Market Pictured: Julia Wire - Suffolk Spoon Company (Jewellery) PICTURE: Mecha Morton PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Visitors enjoyed a glass of mulled wine, accompanied by live music, as they perused the stalls.

“There was a lovely atmosphere, especially with Christmas around the corner,” said organiser Sarah Rands.

A range of arts and crafts were on offer, including ceramics, jewellery, precious metals and stones.

Artists from surrounding villages sold their work which depicted wildlife and local scenes, including the medieval village of Lavenham.

Hartest Winter Festive Market Pictured: Alicia Mortlock - Knitwillo PICTURE: Mecha Morton PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Delicate cuttings made from felt were also on offer and featured festive designs which proved popular with visitors.

“They were beautiful, quirky and colourful,” said Mrs Rands.

Tasty treats from the cafe included home-made cakes with light meals and lunches.

“It’s such a beautiful village,” said Mrs Rands.

Hartest Winter Festive Market Pictured: Wendy Theobald with her art work PICTURE: Mecha Morton PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“We have an amazing village hall and it’s wonderful to use it.”

The date for next year’s event has already been set.

“The response has been fantastic,” said Mrs Rands. “And it’s very well supported.”