A bumper crowd at The MEL Group Stadium on Saturday witnessed a special AFC Sudbury performance as they put a dent in Heybridge Swifts’ promotion bid in a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

The attendance topped 400 (404) for only the second time this season, after the derby with Bury Town, as the 3G pitch ensured the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division fixture survived a flurry of weather-related postponements.

And manager Mark Morsley was delighted to be able to show what his young side are capable of, with Callum Harrison’s two penalties, 75 and 85 minutes in, replying to Alex Teniola’s 61st minute opener.

But he was also adamant the three points, which saw them rise four places in the table to 11th ahead of tonight's rescheduled trip to Aveley to face resurgent basement side Romford (7.45pm), and still with games in hand on most, were warranted.

“It was fully deserved,” he said. “There was not a person there who did not think we deserved to win.

“We played well and I know we had two penalties but we were in charge for much of the game and bearing in mind the players who were not there, who you have to described as very useful (it was even more more impressive).

“I know it helped with the fact our game was on – as we would have got the floating vote come to us – but I was pleased with the crowd and the atmosphere was great.”

An entertaining first half ended goalless but only after the crossbar denied both sides an opener while goalkeepers at either end caught the eye.

Sudbury’s character was put to the test when Teniola broke free through the centre and clipped the ball over Paul Walker for his 20th goal of the season.

But they responded well and equalised when profiting from a Teniola handball for the first of two dispatched Harrison penalties.

Sudbury were already knocking heavily on the door for a late winner when a corner carried by the menacing wind struck the arm of a Swifts defender for the second spot-kick. It took Harrison’s goal tally to one behind top scorer Tom Maycock’s 12, despite the midfielder having only made 10 appearances since returning from playing in New Zealand.

Harrison took the sponsors’ man-of-the-match award but it was a couple of other players that really caught Morsley’s eye.

“He had a decent game and scored two but for me Lewis O’Malley was brilliant, as was Ben Hunter,” he said.

Sudbury travel into north Essex to face Witham Town, who are looking to avoid being sucked into the relegation picture, on Saturday (3pm) having lost and not scored at The Simarco Stadium on their last two visits there.

Morsley only rates Adam Bailey-Dennis (back and hamstring) as having an outside chance of returning while Joe Whight (ankle) is not being rushed back. Sean Marks remains sidelined (knee).

l Last Wednesday saw AFC Sudbury come back from Grays Athletic with a 2-1 victory, despite a forward line availability crisis which led to 16-year-old Alfie Adams receiving a call on the day to play his second match in 24 hours. He had scored four goals as a second-half substitute for the under-18s in their 7-2 Thurlow Nunn Youth League home win against Little Oakley the previous night.

Adam Bailey Dennis had headed the visitors into a fourth minute lead before Harrison made it 2-0 in the 19th minute.

O’Malley headed past his own goalkeeper just before the interval but AFC held on to their advantage in the second half.

* Holders AFC Sudbury Under-18s thrashed Kirkley & Pakefield 7-1 at The MEL Group Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup last night.

They will be in action again at home on Wednesday when they host Torquay Academy in the quarter final of the England Colleges FA Men’s Knockout Trophy (2pm). They beat the same opposition in the semi-final of the competition last season before losing the final.

* Sudbury Sports, now top of the Essex & Suffolk Border League Division One and chasing successive promotions, host Belle Vue Social Club on Thursday (7.45pm).

* AFC Gold week 43: £100 (167) A Cleverley, Bakers Mill, Cornard; £10 (325) L O’Malley (AFC Sudbury); £10 (226) M Baughurst, Stortford Rd, Hatfield Heath.

