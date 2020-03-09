The latest section of the 2020 Women's Tour Stage Six route has been revealed, with the world's elite riders set to race through Long Melford and Sudbury.

Britain’s leading professional women’s cycle race will end in Suffolk for the first time since 2014 with a stage between Haverhill and Felixstowe.

The full 160-kilometre route is being revealed in a total of six sections, with each new segment revealed on Monday’s until March 23. Four sections have so far been unveiled.

The Tour will take place from Monday 8 to Saturday 13 June, with both Haverhill and Needham hosting the race for the first ever time while Stowmarket, which hosted the finish line of last year's Stage One, will once more be involved.

The seventh edition of Britain's most prestigious women's race will begin in Haverhill before leaving the town east on the A1017 to Baythorne End before moving on to the A1092, passing through Clare and Cavendish on the road to Melford.

The route will then turn right at Melford Hall before passing down one of the longest high streets in the country before weaving to Sudbury.

It is due to enter the birthplace of Thomas Gainsborough along the A131, passing Aldi before turning left on to East Street, at the Weavers Tap pub.

The riders will then stay on the B1115, past the drive-through McDonald's, through Great and Little Waldingfield and Monks Eleigh towards Bildeston.

The route will turn off on to the B1078 at Bildeston and traversing the small roads in the area through Wattisham and Ringshall enroute to Battisford before rejoining the B1115 near Cross Green.

It will then pass through Stowmarket and then Needham Market.

The first stage, known as the Grand Depart, of the 2019 edition finished in Stowmarket last year, passing through Bury and Walsham-le-Willows on its route, with Jolien d'hoore crossing the finish line first.

The 2020 edition of the race will continue to take place across six stages with a weekday-focused position to maximise the engagement from school and college pupils across the race.

Lizzie Deignan became the first rider to win the Women’s Tour for a second time in June 2019, winning stage five in Powys, Wales, on her way to a second overall title, adding to victory in the 2016 edition.

It is part of the 2020 UCI Women’s WorldTour, which will comprise 22 events, starting at the beginning of February in Australia and drawing to a close in China at the end of October.

During the nine months of competition, the best women cyclists in the world will compete on the roads of 11 countries on four continents, including Great Britain in June.