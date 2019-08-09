Sudbury’s emphatic win at league leaders Frinton-on-Sea has given renewed hope the Talbots can time their winning run to perfection to deliver an historic third straight Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League title.

But within the camp no one is being allowed to get carried away at cutting the gap to the summit to two just two points with six games remaining of the 2019 season, with Darren Batch warning the hard work starts now.

“This weekend now becomes our biggest game,” said the club captain ahead of the trip to fifth-placed Copdock & Old Ipswichian (11am).

“There is no point in winning at Frinton and then slipping up this weekend as it would undo all the good work last week.”

He admitted Saturday’s game, which saw Sudbury record a 160-run victory to reverse their home defeat to Frinton in May in some style, could not have gone better.

“I do not think we could have imagined at the start of the day we would be coming home with a 160-run win, it was pretty much perfect,” he said.

“Winning the toss on that pitch was very important as it was a dry used pitch from their cricket week.

“With them having two spinners it could have played a big part if we had had to chase runs down.”

He praised the batting performance of the returning Martyn Cull as his 64 from 118 balls provided the platform for their imposing 256-9 total, with a 52 not out from 40 deliveries also providing key from James Poulson.

But he also highlighted the bowling performance thereafter as being key. “Bowling that batting line-up out for 96 was an incredible feat,” he said.

“Jonny Gallagher, James Poulson and Paddy Sadler, with his three wickets was a pretty impressive spell, all deserve a lot of praise.”

With Frinton still having to travel to third-placed Swardeston on August 24 in their run-in, Batch is targeting a winning end to the season to claim a third straight title.

But he knows their focus must be fixed solely on overcoming a Copdock side this weekend who have some big weapons. “Their overseas professional is Cameron Valente, an Australian who has played in the Big Bash, and he will be an important player for them.

“They also have Alex Oxley, Matt Hunn (former Sudbury) and Jack Beaumont, so they are a dangerous side.”

Sudbury’s options will be limited this weekend within key bowlers Gallagher and Poulson as well as batsman Ryan Vickery, all unavailable.