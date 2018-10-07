Weekend football round-up

After beating two higher-league sides earlier in the competition, AFC Sudbury's FA Cup run came to an end at Haringey Borough on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Kelly in action at Haringey. Picture: Clive Pearson (4636500)

Mark Morsley, who had seen his team previously overcome Royston Town and Bognor Regis Town, spoke to the Suffolk Free Press during the week about his desire to guide the club to the first round proper.

And they looked to be on course to move a step closer to realising their manager's ambition when the hosts' captain Michael O'Donoghue turned the ball into his own net after 16 minutes.

However, the Bostik League Premier Division side were level before the break thanks to Chindeu McKenzie's goal from a corner, maintaining the attacker's record of having scored in every round of the competition in 2018/19.

McKenzie then put his side in front in the second half – again from a corner – to leave Sudbury up against it and while they created a handful of good chances to force a replay, a second and equalising goal eluded them.

AFC Sudbury take the lead. Picture: Clive Pearson (4636493)

It meant the travelling Yellows missed out on the £15,000 prize money and a place in the fourth qualifying round for the fourth time in their history.

Meanwhile, in the Bostik League North Division, the arrival of Julian Dicks as manager helped Heybridge Swifts to win a seven-goal encounter at Mildenhall Town.

Dean Greygoose's side had won their last two league matches, but they were never in front against newly-appointed Dicks' men at Recreation Way.

Tom Boxer scored two penalties for Mildenhall, while captain Luke Butcher added his name to the scoresheet in a 4-3 defeat.

Bottom-of-the-table Soham Town Rangers also shipped four goals, going down 4-1 on the road at Brentwood Town.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Histon..Pictured: Josh Mayhew scores a penalty for Stowmarket....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4633321)

Soham striker Soham Mulready had reduced the arrears to 2-1 at the break, but hosting Brentwood scored twice more after the restart.

As for Bury Town, they picked up their second draw of the season, holding leaders Basildon United. 0-0.

The result leaves Ben Chenery's Blues ninth in the table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

In the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, it was a day to forget for Needham Market as they crashed to a 5-1 defeat at home to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

It is now just one win in 11 outings for the Marketmen.

Football - Walsham Vs Hadleigh ..high fives all around as walsham celebrate the last goal of the game ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4635748)

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket Town claimed a 1-1 draw from their home top-of-the-table encounter against Histon.

Ed Rolph put visiting Histon one goal to the good at the break, but a penalty from last season's leading goalscorer Josh Mayhew earned the hosting Old Gold and Blacks a share of the spoils.

Second-placed Stowmarket are two points adrift of the Stutes, who have two games in hand.

Last weekend Stowmarket were beaten at Haverhill Rovers, but Marc Abbott's troops were brought back down to earth with a bump, losing 6-1 at Brantham Athletic.

The result leaves Haverhill in the bottom three, having collected just two wins from their six league outings so far.

Ely City also lost heavily, falling to a 5-2 home defeat at the hands of Whitton United, with former Bury and Sudbury striker Liam Wales among the goals for the visitors.

FOOTBALL: Ely City v Whitton United Sam Goodge scores for Ely Picture Mark Westley. (4633198)

And in keeping with the hefty loss theme, Long Melford were thrashed 6-0 at home by Woodbridge Town.

While the defeat will have been hard to swallow for the Villagers, it was just the second defeat they have suffered at their Stoneylands base since February.

There was more positive news for Framlingham Town, who after picking up their first two wins of the season recently, played out a 2-2 draw at home against Newmarket Town.

However, the Castlemen are likely to be disappointed at letting a 2-0 half-time lead slip through their fingers, with new signing Callum Harrison and Jacob Partridge rescuing a share of the spoils for the Jockeys after the restart.

Friday night under the lights worked wonders for Walsham-le-Willows, with goals from Ryan Clark, Jack Brame and Lee Warren earning them a 3-1 home win over second-from-bottom Hadleigh United.

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (4635726)

It was a first win in any competition since August 31 for Trevor Newman's sixth-placed team.

The victory came at a cost, though, with midfielder Matt Collins being stretchered off with what looked like a serious ankle injury.

In the First Division North, Ryan Weaver helped himself to a hat-trick as Lakenheath racked up a 5-1 home victory over Ipswich Wanderers.

Aaron Turner and Sam Hawley were also on target for Ben Cowling's team as they won in the league for the first time since September 15.

There was also a hat-trick hero for Cornard United, with Andy Schofield scoring three times in their 6-2 win over Needham Market Reserves.

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford - Valter Rocha and Telmo Rocha (T) and Harley Durrant (EH)..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (4635731)

Kade Ivatt, Max Dinnel and Sean Bartlett also scored for the Ards, who now sit 10th in the standings.

Haverhill Borough and Debenham LC shared six goals evenly at The New Croft 3G – a game that saw the visitors' Jamie Guy score on his debut – while AFC Sudbury Reserves were beaten 3-1 at home by March Town United.

In the First Division South, Halstead Town bounced back to winning ways thanks to Callum Vincent's stoppage-time goal, which secured a 4-3 home triumph over Newbury Forest.

The weekend also marked the start of the Norfolk Senior Cup for a number of sides, one of which was Thetford Town, who overcame lower-league East Harling 2-0 away from home.

Harleston Town also advanced 4-2 after extra-time against Thetford Rovers, while Diss Town ran out 3-0 winners at home against Hindringham.

* For reaction to this weekend's results and a look ahead at what is to come next, see this week's print editions.