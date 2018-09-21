Hadleigh United boss Shane Wardley believes new signing Scott Sloots can have a big impact at The Millfield.

NEW CLUB: Scott Slotts has moved from Long Melford to Hadleigh United Picture: Mecha Morton

The attacking midfielder has been brought over from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Long Melford to add an extra dimension in the final third.

Wardley, whose side crashed out of the Buildbase FA Vase at the first qualifying round stage on Saturday 1-0 at lower-league Little Oakley, also hopes his experience will prove key as they look to avoid a repeat of fighting for survival again.

“I just felt we needed to add an attacking option,” he said, with the brother of Melford’s Ashley Sloots set to make his debut at home to Godmanchester Rovers (3rd) on Saturday (3pm).

“In every team I have been with that has come up against Melford, he has been the standout player, and hopefully he can continue to do that with us.

“He has got experience and hopefully that will rub off on the younger boys.”

Hadleigh saw Charlie Howlett sent off mid-way through the second half at Little Oakley on Saturday for an alleged headbutt, with the hosts’ ultimate winning strike coming from Greg Rodger’s powerful angled drive in the 53rd minute.

But Wardley, who has said he has spoken to Howlett about his conduct, though did not see a clash of heads, refused to use the numerical advantage as an excuse for their cup humbling.

“The reason we lost the game was we did not take our chances,” he said.

“They had one shot and scored it. Even when we were down to 10 men we were still creating all the chances.

“Obviously it is very disappointing to go out of the Vase.”

He said Saturday’s game will be ‘very tough’ and with Howlett starting suspension and Marko Mattis now out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury, his defensive options are very stretched.