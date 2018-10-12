After a third straight defeat left Hadleigh United stuck in the bottom two, Shane Wardley told his players to go away and ask some searching questions of themselves.

SECOND BEST: Walsham’s Jack Brame beats Hadleigh skipper Ben Elliott to the ball during Friday’s 3-1 defeat

The Brettsiders appeared to be well placed to end a losing run in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Divsion at Walsham-le-Willows on Friday evening, having gone into the break at 1-1.

But they crumbled thereafter, with two goals in four minutes shortly before the hour mark leaving them pointless once again.

And ahead of four straight games at the Millfield, three of which are in the league starting with Ely City’s visit on Saturday (3pm), manager Wardley has admitted even a draw could be a positive for his confidence-shorn side.

“I always try to be constructive but sometimes they have got to be told,” he said.

“I have told them all to go away at look at themselves individually and their performances. It is alright pointing fingers but if you are not doing it yourself you can’t point them.

“There are no easy games in this league and although we are at home they are going to be tough. Even if we get a draw, we have just got to get another point on the board and build the lads’ confidence again.

“We have got to up our home form and the boys have got to step up. We can’t keep having excuses now.”

With hard-working leading scorer Kyle Cassell now away with the Army for a few months, experienced midfielder Danny Thrower played as a lone striker.

The visitors made a positive start and got their noses in front in the eighth minute when right-back James Ross found space to pull a cross back for Kyle Ferguson to sweep into the far corner.

But the lead only last five minutes when a great marauding run from left-back Sam Peters saw him cut into the area before laying on for Ryan Clark to coolly convert.

The rest of the half was most notable for a long stoppage for Walsham’s Matt Collins to be carried off with a serious ankle injury with his replacement, Craig Nurse, firing in a stunning long-range effort only to be flagged offside.

The second half was less than eight minutes old when Nick Punter had no help from the officials to save him this time as right-back Lee Warren fired a spectacular looping effort into the top corner from a similar distance.

And soon after Hadleigh’s defence was caught out by a cute through ball in the 57th minute, with Jack Brame bending in for a great finish.

Thrower forced goalkeeper Steve Fenner to parry around his near post and the introduction of Kieran Turner did spark several more chances, but in reality it was a comfortable second half for the hosts, who spurned a great late chance, while Punter did well to block on a one-on-one.

“I said to the boys after the game our body language coming out after half-time was as if we were 3-0 down,” said Wardley.

“It was 1-1 and we were still in the game and we didn’t get started in the second half and they did. They got two good goals and we have to do better.”

Hadleigh: Punter, Ross, Munday, Barwick, Elliott, Rose (c), Ferguson (Vardon Barber 88’), Crisp, Thrower, Sloots (Turner 65’), Knight (Severy 72’). Unused sub: Wardley.

Free Press Man of The Match – Kieran Turner: Staked his claim for a starting berth.