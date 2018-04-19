Wallis targets a good start at Hadleigh in ‘open league’

Ben Wallis believes gaining some early momentum will be key for Hadleigh if they are to build on last season’s mid-way finish.

The Friars Road outfit ended up bang in the middle of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One table last season with 10 wins and 10 losses, coupled with two weather call-offs, seeing them finish sixth.

It was a welcome relief for the club not to be fighting relegation like the previous season, where only a heavy points deduction levied at Coggeshall kept them in the Two Counties’ top flight.

But, with youth mobility visas not allowed for overseas players under league rules this season, Hadleigh will be among an expected high number of clubs not feeling they are able to finance a star player from foreign shores.

It has left Wallis uncertain as to what he can expect from other teams, as well as themselves, in terms of a pecking order in the division this season.

“It will be an interesting year, as you are normally looking at who has signed the big overseas players,” he said.

“We might find out a few clubs have relied on them a bit too heavily, but we will have to wait and see.

“Clubs could get someone in with a pro licence, but not many of us are in the financial position to do that.

“I think it will be an interesting league, as not many clubs having an overseas could shake things up a bit.

“The first thing for us will be to get a few wins on the board early doors and see where we go from there.

“Taking momentum through the year will be a big thing for us.”

He admits the week delay to the start of the season, due to the impact of the prolonged weather, has seen them handed a tough start, with a trip to last season’s runners-up Wivenhoe on Saturday (12.30pm).

“It should be a tough start, but we have got to play everyone,” he said.

With no players leaving, Wallis picked out the form of Josh Davey with the bat, who hit 665 runs at an average of 33.25 last season, and bowlers Marlon Dias and Kyle Tanner, as key to a successful 2018 for the club.

On the recruitment front, he is pleased to have experienced opening batsman Chris Gange, who has been playing in the Somerset Premier League before relocating to Suffolk, in their squad, though his commitments at Framlingham College will restrict his availability.

“Chris moved to the area last year and was looking for a cricket club for this season and that will be a bonus for us,” he said.

The club’s second team will be led by Simon Galdwell in their Division Five campaign, having suffered relegation last season, while a ladies’ team will be led by Sophie Barber.