TRISudbury adults and juniors have continued to rack up the miles in their virtual challenges.

In the adult section there was The Ironman Virtual race; a 3km run, followed by a 40km bike, and finishing with a 10km run.

Most hardy souls decided to do it in one go in decidedly blustery conditions, and of these, it was once again Clinton Butcher who emerged the fastest, setting a blistering time of two hours two minutes and five seconds.

TRISudbury member Oscar Keep, one of the juniors who is competing in the virtual round Britain challenge, pictured after a stunning 200km ride in the Dunwich dynamo last summer (35330940)

He was followed home by debutant Austen King in 2:23:43 and Chris Rixon 2:26:36. Sarah Hibble in 2:38:00 and Clair Jefferson in 2:52:51 were the other finishers who competed the three disciplines back to back.

Of the two that decided to compete over the weekend, Ben Troughton emerged victorious, with a stunning time of 2:12:14, followed by Suzanne Frost in 2:49:43.

Sarah Clarke used an indoor bike, although she did run outside, in her fast 2:32:59.

TRISudbury members Tallan and Isaac Austin, two juniors who are taking part in the East region triathlon challenge (34596082)

The club also put on its usual sprint event, and 19 members signed up for the 1.5k run, 20km bike and 5km run event.

Tom Codling proved to be the fastest in a time of 1:03:59, ahead of Mark Swift in 1:06:46 and club junior captain Will Bradley in 1:20:02.

Four females braved the conditions with Elizebeth Stewart emerged victorious in 1:17:20, followed by Suzanne Tetley in 1:21:48, Cathy Beard in 1:24:58 and Deborah Stewart in 1:34:18.

There were two family teams taking advantage of the event. Katie Shoulders and dad Dave dragged along Katie’s mother, and all three of them finished in 1:40:53, whilst Lee and daughter Gabi Cullen completed the challenge too.

Katie Shoulders, who is using a turbo trainer to take part as one of TRISudbury's members competing in the Bristish Triathlon east region junior challenge (34851028)

Finally, there were two relay teams competing, Tom Codling and Gary Johnson emerged the winners in a fantastic time of 55:16, and the Johnson sisters, Hannah and Isabella, also set a very fast time in 1:02:39.

The TRISudbury juniors have continued to rack up the miles in their bid to be the first team to complete a virtual tour of Britain, organised by British Triathlon East region. Team 1 has completed 522kms on the bike and 140kms running, Team 2: 579/152; Team 3: 951/130; Team 4: 924/210.

