Long Melford fought back well in the second half to secure a deserved 2-2 draw with Thetford Town at Stoneylands on Saturday.

The Norfolk visitors were on a good winning run, and Melford did well to come back from a two-goal deficit to share the spoils in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division contest.

Throughout the game, Valter Rocha, the Thetford striker, was a constant danger to the hosts and on this performance should be playing at a much higher level.

The opening six minutes saw chances at both ends, with Will Wingfield firing straight at goalkeeper Will Viner for Melford, while Rocha got through on the Melford goal, only for home goalkeeper Glen Morrison to come off his line and make a good, old fashioned tackle to save the day.

ON THE BALL: Long Melford’s Ross Waugh looks to send the ball upfield during Saturday’s draw with Thetford

After 18 minutes, Melford gave away an early Christmas present. Morrison came to the edge of his area with the ball at his feet, only to be robbed by livewire Rocha, who after two attempts fired the ball home.

Just six minutes later, Thetford went two goals up when the Melford defence went into back peddling mode and Bradley Sandell was not challenged, and from 10 yards he found the target.

GOING FORWARD: Melford’s Pablo Chaves tees the ball up for a team-mate

Two incidents then went against the Villagers, the first Wingfield’s goal being ruled out for offside, and then the Melford striker was brought down on his way to goal by a Thetford defender, who was only shown a yellow card.

On 42 minutes, Melford got their deserved reward, goalkeeper Viner managing to push the ball into his own net after a melee in the Thetford goalmouth. Then right on half-time, Rocha got through on goal for the visitors, only to be ruled offside.

DRIVING RUN: Nathan Rowe brings the ball forward for Long Melford

The home team started the second half with urgent intent, and 17-year-old debutant Keiron Michaels fizzed the ball past the Thetford goal post with an excellent shot.

A double change on 68 minutes by Melford reaped dividends, as Deklyn Roy found Hassan Ally free down the right and his cross was side footed home by Wingfield.

A frantic end to the game as both teams went for the win, but in the end settled for a point each.

Next up for Jamie Bradbury’s men (15th) is a trip to high-flying Woodbridge Town (7th) this Saturday (3pm).