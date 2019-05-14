AFC Sudbury have won the KBB NEFF Suffolk Primary Cup for the first time, writes Nick Garnham.

The club’s A team defeated Old Newton United Reserves 4-2 in Monday’s final at Portman Road before 504 spectators.

First-half goals from Ethan Mayhew and Sam Girling put the Academy side in control at the interval, before Freddie King added a third from the penalty spot after 63 minutes.

AFC Sudbury A Primary Cup final - Freddie King outmuscles a Old Newton United Reserves player Picture Clive: Pearson (10266582)

Old Newton rallied and John Hutton pulled one back, and even after their opponents restored their three-goal advantage courtesy of an own goal, Mitch Standing added a second for the village side.

Right from the start AFC Sudbury’s slick passing was stretching the Old Newton defence and it was no surprise when they went in front after 17 minutes, the unmarked Ethan Mayhew side-footing home Harry Critchley’s low left-wing cross from six yards out.

Old Newton, who were not offering much of an attacking threat, kept their youthful opponents at bay until just before the break.

Sam Girling squeezed his shot inside the far post from a tight angle as he cut in from the right after exchanging passes with skipper Lewis O’Malley.

With a two-goal lead and their superior fitness expected to tell in the second period, the smart money was on AFC Sudbury running out comfortable winners.

However, Old Newton introduced Charlie Shave and switched to three up front, which started to pose more problems for their opponents.

AFC Sudbury added a third after 63 minutes when Mark Theobald was adjudged to have bundled over Critchley as he burst into the penalty area onto a return pass.

Although he went the right way Old Newton keeper Adam Burch was unable to stop Freddie King’s powerfully-struck rising spot kick.

AFC Sudbury A Primary Cup final - Sam Girling scores Picture: Clive Pearson (10266585)

Old Newton were handed a lifeline four minutes later when Sam Wright parried Ahkeim-O’Brian Stone’s angled drive into the path of John Hutton who volleyed it back past him following a free-kick wide on the right.

Gary Newland, stretching to cut out Jack Renwick’s right-wing cross, could only divert the ball into his own net via the inside of the near post for AFC Sudbury’s fourth in the 73rd minute.

But back came Old Newton and Mitch Standing sent a glancing header into the bottom far corner from Gary Newland’s deep free-kick to complete the scoring.

AFC Sudbury A: Wright, E Girling, Critchley, O’Malley, Langridge, Wooldridge, S Girling, Mayhew, King, Renwick, Osborn. Used subs: Hughes, Mills, Tysoe, Kabangu, Horlock.

* AFC Gold week 1: £100 (111) J Long, Spring Lane, Lavenham; £10 (310) Mrs M Theobald, Bank Buildings, Sudbury; £10 (155) Miss E Crofton-Gibbs, Essex Ave, Sudbury.

