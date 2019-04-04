Mark Morsley is delighted to have got former professional Paul Hayes to commit himself to a player-coach role at AFC Sudbury as they look to push for promotion next season.

The Scunthorpe United legend has endeared himself to Yellow supporters since his move into the non-league game on the eve of their season opener.

Despite having come off the bench 14 times, and some of those in an unfamiliar defensive role, the 35-year-old has scored some of the season’s most memorable goals – notably stunning efforts at Soham Town Rangers, who AFC host on Saturday (3pm), and at home to Dereham Town.

Football Bury Town FC v AFC Sudbury Paul Hayes Sudbury gets a 2nd goal. Picture Mark Westley. (8242137)

He is one of only two players to hit double figures in the goal charts, with 10 putting him second behind Callum Harrison’s 16, and is the club’s joint third highest appearance maker with 36. Paul Walker leads that table with 40 from Ben Hunter (38).

While feeling he still has a lot to offer them on the pitch next season, Morsley is also keen to better utilise the football agent’s experience off it to help develop their young attackers.

“I had a meeting with him and we had the opportunity of an option (to roll it on) which has been agreed,” said the AFC boss of Hayes’ contract situation.

“He will be with us next season and part of that role will be some coaching with the strikers in the academy.

“I see his role as benefitting the whole football club, not just the first team. For me it is a big plus.”

He added he already saw him as one of his best signings from the professional ranks, including him in a list alongside the likes of Paul Smith, Ian Westlake and Chris Hogg.

Morsley described Saturday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat at Dereham Town as ‘a game of two halves’ having been pleased with his side’s first 45 minutes but feeling let down at failing to react to Dereham’s changes thereafter.

“Dereham forced us to make mistakes and they deserved to win,” he said, with his side still sixth ahead of hosting Soham (17th) on Saturday.

l AFC Sudbury Academy overcame Torquay Academy at King’s Marsh yesterday afternoon to book their place in the final of the national AoC Sport National Knockout Trophy, having beaten Pro Direct Wembley 4-0 in the quarter-finals last Wednesday. After falling behind yesterday, Tom Maycock (3), Ross Crane and Freddie King scored in a 5-1 win.

* AFC Sudbury have launched a Goal of The Season competition via Facebook. You can watch the goals in the video above before voting on their Facebook page. The winner is set to be announced ahead of their west Suffolk derby at home to Bury Town on Easter Monday (3pm).

* Mark Morsley is to take part in another Meet the Manager event on Tuesday (6.30pm), ahead of AFC Sudbury A’s latest match (7.45pm).

* Tickets are now on sale of the club’s End of Season Presentation Dinner on Saturday, May 11 at £20 per person. It includes a two-course meal and live music from Serena Grant. Tickets are available from the club office or by calling 01787 376213 or emailing afcsudbury@gmail.com

l AFC Gold week 48 winners: £100 (200) Mrs M Davies, The Close, Sudbury; £10 (170) M Ford, White Horse Ave, Halstead; £10 (181) Mrs M Booker, Sudbury Rd, Lavenham.