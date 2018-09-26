AFC Sudbury and Needham Market had contrasting fortunes during their FA Cup replays on Tuesday night.

Gallery1 Click to view

Both encounters ended in 3-2 scorelines after extra-time, but while Sudbury advanced through to the third round qualifying round for the second successive season, Needham bowed out of the competition.

Sudbury, who played out a 1-1 draw with higher-league Bognor Regis Town on Saturday, took the lead in the 10th minute against their Sussex opponents at the King's Marsh Stadium via midfielder Billy Holland.

Jimmy Muitt responded for the visitors in the 54th minute and when Harvey Whyte made it 2-1 to Bognor five minutes later it appeared Sudbury's race was run.

However, two minutes from time captain Joe Whight forced extra-time with a free-kick that crossed the line after striking the underside of the crossbar, before Mekhi McKenzie stepped up to the plate during the added 30 minutes to seal the home side's progression.

Sudbury will now travel to another Bostik League Premier Division side – Haringey Borough – on October 6, when £15,000 in prize money will be at stake.

Needham, though, did not fare as well after they slipped to a defeat by the odd goal in five at the hands of Met Police following the weekend's 2-2 draw.

The result was all the more disappointing for Richard Wilkins' side given that they raced into a two-goal by the half-hour mark thanks to efforts from Luke Ingram and Reece Dobson.

But Met Police responded, first through Ethan Chislett and then Jack Mazzone as the visitors sent the tie into extra-time.

The decisive fifth and final goal of the contest came in the 93rd minute through Jonathan Hippolyte, while Needham striker Jamie Griffiths saw his headed effort hit the post late on.

Elsewhere in the Bostik League North Division, both Mildenhall Town and Soham Town Rangers picked up their first league victories of the season ahead of their derby clash at Julius Martin Lane on Saturday.

Up against Dereham Town at Recreation Way, Mildenhall were inspired by new signing Evans Kouassi.

Football Mildenhall v Dereham Town Dean Greygoose celebrates Emmanuel Osei-Owusu goal Picture Mark Westley. (4404333)

The winger scored one goal and created another for Tom Debenham during the first half, before Emmanuel Osei added further gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time.

Soham, meanwhile, moved off the foot of the table courtesy of their 3-1 win at Felixstowe &Walton United.

Alfie Connor, Joe Carden and Sam Mulready were all on target for the travelling Greens, who had only scored two league goals this term prior to their trip to the seaside.

Football Mildenhall v Dereham Town Evans Kouassi Picture Mark Westley. (4404335)

Fellow Bostik North side Bury Town were also victorious, winning 2-1 on the road at Witham Town.

First-half goals from Kyran Clements and Ollie Hughes did the damage for the travelling Blues and meant that Sam Ashford's converted penalty for the hosts 20 minutes from time was little more than a consolation.

It was a night to remember for Lakenheath and in particular Aaron Turner in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

Ben Cowling's side romped to a 6-1 win away at Diss Town, with Turner's goal taking him on to a century in the Suffolk club's colours.

Sam Hawley, Ryan Weaver, James McCabe, Matt Hayden and Nathan Lock also scored on a disappointing evening for the hosting Tangerines.

In the same competition, a goal in either half from Marcus Warren and Tom Cook saw Halstead Town advance into the next round with a 2-0 victory over Cornard United.

* For reaction to these matches, plus a look ahead at what is to come this weekend, see this week's print editions.