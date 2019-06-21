Sudbury’s challenge for London League Division One North honours will be boosted by the return of former players, along with one newcomer who has been playing in South Africa, who has yet to be seen by the club’s new coaching team.

Front row forward Ian Andrews will be coming over from the USA to join the club in mid July.

Neil Dachtler, who leads the four-strong coaching and management team following Ben Scully’s move to take up the reins at divisional rivals Colchester, said: “We’ve seen him in action on video. He’s a big lad, who can play well and use his hands well, and we are looking forward to meeting him.”

Sudbury Rugby Club's players' player of the year winners Jake Sumner, Charlie McGuiness, coach Neil Dachtler and Stevie Attridge (12487910)

The club has previously announced the return of Sam Bixby after several seasons with National League Bury St Edmunds, and he will be joined by Henry Cowling, back after a spell with new divisional rivals Shelford.

Austin Beckett is also set to return after completing his studies at Loughborough, but may not be available until the second half of the season.

Brother Frazer, who missed almost all of last season after fracturing a wrist on the opening day, will be back in action.

But winger Shaun Smith will miss the first half of the season as he is spending time in the US and Canada.

Harry Watkins and Andy Goodbourne are unlikely to be available because of work commitments.

The club has three pre-season matches scheduled, at home to Thurrock on August 17, home to Stowmarket on August 28, and away to Ipswich on August 31. Training starts on July 2, with the opening league game home to Eton Manor on September 7.

“We will mix up the teams for these three games,” said Dachtler. “Training is about fitness and skill. These games will get us back in the groove.”

Meanwhile, the club’s presentation evening was held on Saturday, when awards were presented to the following players:

Players’ Player: Jake Sumner (firsts), Charlie McGuiness (seconds), Stevie Attridge (thirds)

Most Improved Player: Thomas Dain (I), Norton Webb (II), Lawrence Parnell (III), Joseph Stiff (Colts)

Coaches’ Player: Tom Summers (I), Will Rodda (II), Charlie Wiseman (III)

Man of Steel: Chris Whybrow

Clubman: Alec Shickle