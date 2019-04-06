Cornard United stand 90 minutes away from ending the club's 29-year trophy drought after booking their spot in the Cnet Training Suffolk Senior Cup final at Ipswich Town FC's Portman Road next month, following a 2-1 victory over Ipswich Wanderers at Hadleigh United FC.

As our video below shows, the relief and joy was clear to see at the final whistle as 17-year-old Max Dinnell made himself a hero at both ends, stopping a goalbound header from goalkeeper Ben Hayhew from on the line in the eighth minute of stoppage-time.

It came after he had steered in Jack Graham's cross-cum-shot in the 73rd minute to regain Cornard's one-goal advantage after Josh Folkes had turned in a free-kick 10 minutes previously to level Lewis Blanchett's early sublime flick-in from a corner.

Cornard went into the tie two places below their ninth-placed Thurlow Nunn League First Division North opponents Ipswich Wanderers in the table and having lost to them 6-0 back in August before getting revenge under newly-installed player-managers Michael Schofield and Matt Grove the following month with a 4-0 home victory.

They were without their captain Dan Clark though, who had a pre-booked holiday, meaning striker Sean Bartlett, who had scored both their goals in their previous match, a 2-2 draw at bottom side Wisbech St Mary, carried the armband.

Drawn out as the away side, the Ards were playing in their red change kit and survived a few hairy moments in a frenetic end-to-end opening to the match with Wanderers' Alexandru Bobonete firing wide early on before Marcus Taylor was put in behind the defence only to send a lobbed effort several yards wide of the left-hand post. Goalkeeper Grove could take credit for rushing off his line well to narrow the angle.

In the 16th minute James Watling rose highest from a free-kick into the Cornard penalty box before seeing his header cannon back off the crossbar, with the offside flag then halting attempts to turn in the rebound.

But three minutes later, from their third corner of the match, it was Cornard who took the lead with Blanchett staying ice cool following a dummied run to Michael Schofield's low near post delivery in front of him before executing a perfect back-flick behind his standing leg from six yards out.

It appeared to stun Wanderers and the Ards went close to doubling their lead in the 27th minute when a great threaded pass through the defence from Bartlett put Jack Graham in, but the former AFC Sudbury Academy player sent his shot whistling not far over the left-hand upright.

Up the other end, Taylor got a clear sight of goal with a header, but sent it straight into the hands of a grateful Grove.

Bartlett had to pass on the captain's armband to Michael Schofield in the 33rd minute as he limped off with a hamstring injury, in what was to be the first of three enforced changes for Cornard.

His replacement, Ezra Drann, instantly made a nuisance of himself and his high-energy pressing saw him pick a defender's pocket on the stroke of half-time only for his weak finish, straight at Ben Mayhew, to let him down.

Shortly before that, a mistake from Cornard's Charlie Hayes had let in Taylor only for the striker's shot to be pushed out by a good low save from Grove to preserve his side's slender advantage.

The Ards began the second half strongly with Andy Schofield sending a header from brother Michael Schofield into Mayhew's hands, before the former forced the ex-Soccer Am resident goalkeeper into a diving save from a central 22-yard free-kick.

Cornard lost goalscorer Blanchett to an ankle injury in the 57th minute, with Christian Walsh replacing him.

Not making their possession and chances count through proved costly in the 63rd minute as Wanderers equalised against the run of play.

A free-kick from substitute Jack Severy from the right-hand side saw Josh Folkes steal a march on his marker to get a foot on it and use the speed of the delivery to turn it past the helpless Grove.

Cornard's injury curse saw Michael Schofield hobble off with a knee problem in the 67th minute, having to see the captain's armband pass on to a third player on the night, Ryan McGibbon, and seeing Kyle Hurley enter the fray.

But they were soon celebrating re-taking the lead as Dinnell's bursting run saw him hold off the challenge of the covering defender to ensure Graham's effort ended up in the net after he had taken the ball past goalkeeper Mayhew after a smart pass from Walsh. There looked a hint of offside about it but the lack of a big protest from Wanderers' players suggested the assistant not raising his flag was the correct decision.

Taylor headed over up the other end as Ipswich looked to draw level again, while their bench threw on their remaining two substitutes.

Wanderers pushed hard for a late leveller but Watling blasted over from range while a big chance went begging in the 87th minute with the same player putting Folkes' low cross, following a great threaded pass from Sam Cheetham, wide at the far post when it looked easy to hit the target.

Four minutes into stoppage-time Cornard thought they had killed off the threat of a penalty shootout, but Drann's finish on the counter was flagged for offside.

There was still time for late drama up the other end as a Dinnell, who had been struggling on with cramp with all the substitutions used, came to his side's rescue with a last-gasp block from goalkeeper Mayhew's header.

The whistle blew before the ball had left the penalty area, with the Cornard United celebrations able to begin as they soon learned they will face penalty shootout winners Achilles in the Portman Road final on Friday, May 10 (7.30pm).

Ipswich Wanderers: Ben Mayhew, Nathan Speed, Paulo Coelho, Taureen Hamilton (sub Camillo Douglas, 82 mins), Sam Garwood, Gavin Flurrie, James Watling, Josh Folkes, Marcus Taylor (sub Jamie Curran, 73 mins), Sam Cheetham, Alexandru Bobonete (sub Jack Severy, 62 mins). Unused subs: Tom Curits, Stefan Mallet.

Cornard Utd: Matt Grove, Michael Schofield (sub Kyle Hurley, 67 mins), Brad Dix, Ryan McGibbon, Charlie Hayes, Kieron Baker, Max Dinnell, Andy Schofield, Sean Bartlett (sub Ezra Drann, 33 mins), Lewis Blanchett (sub Christian Walsh, 57 mins), Jack Graham. Unused subs: Dave Dowding, Lewis Brennan.

Attendance: 185.

Referee: Paul Kent.

Free Press Man of The Match: Max Dinnell. The 17-year-old midfielder showed he has the appetite for the big stage with key moments at both ends of the pitch.

* See next Thursday's Suffolk Free Press for an interview with semi-final hero Max Dinnell and pictures from the night.