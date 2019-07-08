Alex Albon cannot wait for his chance to show a home crowd what he can do around the high-speed sections of Silverstone this weekend.

The Bures-raised driver heads to the British Grand Prix looking to make up for the disappointment of two 15th places at his last two F1 outings.

Albon, who is in his debut Formula 1 season, and driving with the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda team, classes it as one of two home GPs, holding dual nationality with Thailand. But it is one he rates very highly.

“Silverstone is a semi home track, I could say,” he said.

“It is a real cool track as well. In terms of ratings I would consider it as one of the top three tracks. It is quick, it is flowing and it is everything a driver really likes.

“I think the fans there are crazy about motosport. A lot of people come to the races and I cannot wait to be racing there.”

Alex Albon is driving for Toro Rosso in his debut season in F1 Picture: Peter Fox / Getty Images (Red Bull Content Pool) (11285632)

He added: “I think every driver loves Silverstone because even if I’ve not actually driven there in an F1 car yet, I’m sure it’s the sort of track where these fantastic cars really come to life, making use of all that downforce through the high-speed stuff.”

The 23-year-old is looking to add to his seven points from the opening nine races.