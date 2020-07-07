AFC Sudbury will go into the 2020/21 season with a fresh look - via its club badge.

Following on from a re-design of the crest three seasons ago – which saw a banner outline put under the emblem of the town to contain the club name – the changed version sees more yellow introduced into it.

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long said it “emphasises even more clearly our identity as The Yellows.”

He explained the lockdown had given the club the opportunity to look at all aspects of the business, including ways of striving to “define more clearly our brand and our identity”.

It was unveiled to supporters on a video via the club’s website (see above) and will be used on all the uniform Caribbean Blinds-sponsored kits.

Meanwhile, Free Press photographer Richard Marsham recently used his drone to take the below aerial shot of the club.

AFC Sudbury badge (38011596)

Aerial view of AFC Sudbury..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (38019133)

See Thursday's Free Press for pictures and interview with manager Mark Morsley about the first team returning to training at the club.

