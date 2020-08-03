Diss Town and Framlingham Town are among just three Thurlow Nunn League First Division North clubs that have been granted a place in next season's FA Cup.

Traditionally, Step 6 teams earn their spot in the world's oldest cup competition on a points-per-game basis.

However, with the 2019/20 campaign having been declared null and void due to the impact of Covid-19, this time around clubs were able to apply for a slot in the extra preliminary round, which is due to be played on Tuesday, September 1.

And it was Diss and Framlingham – along with Ipswich Wanderers – that have been randomly selected from the North Division, while Halstead Town of the South Division will also feature.

For Diss, it will be their first appearance in the competition since 2017, with Framlingham and Halstead having both been involved last term.

Meanwhile, all 20 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division sides gain automatic entry into the tournament.

The draw for the extra preliminary round is due to take place on Tuesday, August 18.

