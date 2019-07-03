Former Hadleigh Cricket Club bowler Reece Topley has signed for Sussex.

The 25-year-old England international, who hails from Polstead, has arrived at the County Ground from County Championship Division One side Hampshire.

For Topley, the move provides him with the chance to restart his career following a succession of back injuries.

He told the Sussex website: “I’ve had to take a step back with my game for a while, so to be back in a place where I can contribute for Sussex is really exciting.

“I’m looking forward not only to be playing again, but to being back in the dressing room and working with the rest of the squad and the coaches here at the club.

“It’s been a long time out rehabbing, so if I can make it through to the end of the season fit and having contributed to the team and then work hard during the off-season so I am at my best for the start of next summer, I’ll be thrilled.

“I’m so grateful to Sussex for the use of all the facilities and personnel over the last few month. Everyone here has given me 100 per cent effort and the ‘can do’ attitude around the place has been incredible and has surpassed any expectations I had.”

Topley has played 10 one-day internationals and six Twenty20 matches for England.