Reece Topley signs two-year deal for Surrey after turning down chance to stay with Sussex
Former Hadleigh Cricket Club youth star Reece Topley has ended the speculation surrounding his county cricket future by penning a two-year white-ball deal with Surrey.
The Polstead-raised England left-arm seamer recently turned down a 'long-term' contract offer to stay with Sussex, the club who helped him recover from a series of serious back injuries after signing for them in July.
The 25-year-old, who was last week drafted for Oval Invincibles in the inaugural 100-ball The Hundred competition, will also be available for selection for Surrey's Specsavers County Championship fixtures on a match-by-match basis.
Topley's 2019 campaign saw the former Essex and Hampshire bowler return to his best after several injury-interrupted years, taking 17 wickets in just 11 Twenty20 outings as Sussex topped the South Group in the Vitality Blast. He now has 194 career wickets in just 129 white-ball matches.
Speaking after signing his contract, Topley said: “I am honoured to sign a contract at Surrey and excited to play in front of the fans at the Kia Oval. The set-up here is renowned for being excellent and I can’t wait to work with the players and coaches and aim to win some silverware.“
Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, added: “Being able to add an international bowler of Reece’s ability is a massive boost to the squad and we look forward to seeing all his skills on view next season and beyond.”
Topley has played 10 one-day internationals and six T20 matches for England.