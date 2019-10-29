Former Hadleigh Cricket Club youth star Reece Topley has ended the speculation surrounding his county cricket future by penning a two-year white-ball deal with Surrey.

The Polstead-raised England left-arm seamer recently turned down a 'long-term' contract offer to stay with Sussex, the club who helped him recover from a series of serious back injuries after signing for them in July.

The 25-year-old, who was last week drafted for Oval Invincibles in the inaugural 100-ball The Hundred competition, will also be available for selection for Surrey's Specsavers County Championship fixtures on a match-by-match basis.

Reece Topley signs for SussexPicture: Sussex Cricket (13406262)

Topley's 2019 campaign saw the former Essex and Hampshire bowler return to his best after several injury-interrupted years, taking 17 wickets in just 11 Twenty20 outings as Sussex topped the South Group in the Vitality Blast. He now has 194 career wickets in just 129 white-ball matches.

Speaking after signing his contract, Topley said: “I am honoured to sign a contract at Surrey and excited to play in front of the fans at the Kia Oval. The set-up here is renowned for being excellent and I can’t wait to work with the players and coaches and aim to win some silverware.“

Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, added: “Being able to add an international bowler of Reece’s ability is a massive boost to the squad and we look forward to seeing all his skills on view next season and beyond.”

Topley has played 10 one-day internationals and six T20 matches for England.