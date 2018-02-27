Topley commits to white-ball cricket

Reece Topley will only play white-ball cricket for Hampshire during the upcoming 2018 season.

The fast-bowler, who hails from Polstead, has taken the decision to help maximise his playing time while preventing injury over the course of the campaign.

Topley, 24, has been plagued by hand and back injuries of late, with his last appearance coming back in July 2017.

He told the Hampshire website: “It has been a frustrating time for me as a young bowler.

“It is hoped that this proposal will assist me by preventing further injury as my body matures.

However, the 16-capped short-format England international still remains eager to one day represent his country at Test level.

“Going forward, I do hope to return to red-ball cricket and still harbour ambitions of being the first left-arm fast bowler to take 100 Test wickets for England but that remains a long-term goal,” he added.

“The short-term goal is simply to return to performing for Hampshire and only then perhaps to try and resurrect playing for England where I am still ambitious to add to my 16 caps.

“I would like to thank Hampshire for their understanding and continued support and cannot wait for the coming season.”

Fellow England players Alex Hales and Adil Rashid have also confirmed over the past fortnight they will not be playing in the County Championship this season.