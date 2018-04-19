Top four is the target for Melford

Jason Wade is hoping an early start to indoor nets will see his Long Melford side hit the ground running in their pursuit of another top four finish in Division Three of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship this season, writes Russell Claydon.

With the 2017 season finishing in September, there was not much of a break before the village side’s players voted to pick up bat and ball again by the end of October.

And Wade, who is going into his second season as captain, is hoping the early start will serve them well again, ahead of an opening day trip to last season’s Division Four champions Kesgrave (12.30pm).

“We have had a full pre-season as we have been training up at Bury St Edmunds’ indoor nets since October,” he said.

“A window of opportunity came up with it being available and I went to the members and said ‘who would like to carry on’ and we chose to do it.

“Otherwise it was not until February and being at Bury made a big difference with being able to see the ball with the light there.

“Everyone who attended is looking in good shape and we led the league for the first eight weeks last season, so hopefully we can repeat that.”

Grant Hancock, a left-hand opening batsman and wicketkeeper, previously with Audley End in Essex, has joined the club along with Joshua Burgess, who has relocated to the area from Derbyshire.

Of their chances this season, Wade said: “With players like James French, who took 48 league wickets (in 2017, at an average of 16.67) and Chris Sturgeon, who took 33 (21.06 ave), we have got a great bowling set-up. On their day there is no-one better in the league.

“If I was offered the top four again I would take that.”

Off the field the club is certainly making good progress, with the club’s bar having been rebuilt, while the club is also in the process of purchasing some extra land to extend their outfield.