Halstead Road Runners’ main event of the weekend was the annual staging of the Essex Way Relay, starting in Epping and finishing in Harwich some 81 miles later.

Halstead Road Runners Neil Poulter and Anna Bambridge on the Essex Way (3970108)

More than 70 teams took part from clubs across the county. The warm weather made it a great day for running off road. Halstead fielded a men’s team who finished in 7th position and a ladies’ team who finished in 8th.

Elsewhere on Sunday the Colne Engaine fun run took place. In the 5-mile race, Treena Carder finished 10th female in 44.58 before going off to run a leg of the Essex Way. Cath Owen finished in 50.50.

In the 10-mile race, Stuart Ashworth finished 4th overall in1 hour 15 minutes.

John Warne and Phil Jeffries ran the Hare and Tortoise Purple Rayne race which saw runners complete as many laps as possible in a 6-hour time limit.

Warne managed nine laps (29.75 miles) in 5 hours 40 minutes (unofficial time).

Jeffries completed 6 laps and made it up to 20 miles, in 3 hours 50 minutes.

On Saturday, Wes Atkins, Ivan Filchev, Nathan Roulson and Sam Wolton took on the Man versus Mountain race from Caernarfon Castle to Llanberis via the summit of Snowdon with a vertical kilometre and water obstacles in the quarry to finish.