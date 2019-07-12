Sudbury Rowing Club’s Jen Titterington made history at the weekend as part of the first Suffolk women’s crew to take part in the world famous Henley Royal Regatta.

Along with Ipswich partner Bev Goodchild, the duo qualified for the prestigious event last week in the Aspirational Double Scull event at the Henley Women’s Regatta, becoming the first from the county to do so.

It saw them take their place in the elite field for the Stonor Challenge Cup on Friday.

Sudbury Rowing Club - Amelia Moule, Martha Bullen, Jen Titterington and Bev Goodchild (Ipswich RC) - winners of Women’s Open Quads at St. Neots regatta. (13602240)

They were paired against a crew from Bath University in their heat, with a close contest unfolding in front of the crowds on the banks of the River Thames.

In the end though, the Suffolk crew could not claw back Bath’s early lead as they lost by two lengths.

A club spokesperson said: “Nevertheless, this is a huge achievement for both rowers and we expect to see more great achievements from them in the future.”

It came after a hectic recent schedule for Sudbury Rowing Club which has seen a very busy and successful run of racing for members.

The weekend of June 22-23 saw them compete in the St Ives Regatta.

Sudbury came away with an impressive list of wins, starting off the day with the WJ17 single of Amelia Maskell, winning against Peterborough by one-and-a-half lengths.

She then went on to win the WJ18 double with race partner Helena Griffiths, beating Deben by an impressive three lengths.

The Op.J18 double of Byron Bullen and Sam McLoughlin came through to easily win their race against Stowe.

Bullen went on to win his Op.1 race with a quarter length lead against Peterborough.

More wins swiftly followed in the Op.2 of Morgan and Owen Moriarty beating the Poplar Blackwall crew with no difficultly.

The adult squads took up the winning charge with Kate Wallace winning her first W2 single race against St Neots by three lengths.

The MxMasA double of Tim Wallace and Poppy Grosch won against Broadland by one length while the pair followed it up with a comfortable win in the Mx doubles against Hillingdon.

The W.MasB double of Sophie Lovegrove and Jen Ward came through to win easily against the Isle of Ely in their final and the Op.MasF double of Jeremy Millbank and Sean Moriarty won their race against West Norfolk by three lengths.

The following weekend (June 29) saw Sudbury Juniors competing at the PCRC Junior Championships.

The Peterborough Regatta event saw some 345 crews competing across 144 races.

The Juniors competed strongly and came through their heats successfully.

Harry Moule and Fergus Grant won a gold medal in the J15x2 in a time of three minutes and 46 seconds.

Moule went on to win the silver medal in the J14 singles in a time of 4:06. Amy Wallace and Grace Power won silver in the WJ14 x2 in a time of 4:28.