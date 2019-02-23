Cavendish saw their bid to reach a Portman Road final in the Suffolk Primary Cup halted in the last eight against Touchline SIL side Thurston on Saturday.

Cavendish were well beaten by Thurston in their Suffolk Primary Cup quarter-final tie Pictures: Richard Marsham

The Essex & Suffolk Border League Division Two mid-table outfit went down to a 5-2 quarter-final defeat at home to SIL Division 3 strugglers Thurston to end their involvement in this season’s competition.

There was also a cup exit for the club’s reserve side, though to higher-league opposition.

The Colchester & East Essex League’s Great Bromley Memorial Cup tie saw Premier Division Sporting Rebels hosting and overcome 4th-placed Division One side Cavendish Reserves 2-1 with Ryan Ivell getting both of the victor’s goals.