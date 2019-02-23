Cavendish see Portman Road final bid in Suffolk Primary Cup ended in quarter-finals by Thurston
Published: 09:30, 23 February 2019
Cavendish saw their bid to reach a Portman Road final in the Suffolk Primary Cup halted in the last eight against Touchline SIL side Thurston on Saturday.
The Essex & Suffolk Border League Division Two mid-table outfit went down to a 5-2 quarter-final defeat at home to SIL Division 3 strugglers Thurston to end their involvement in this season’s competition.
There was also a cup exit for the club’s reserve side, though to higher-league opposition.
The Colchester & East Essex League’s Great Bromley Memorial Cup tie saw Premier Division Sporting Rebels hosting and overcome 4th-placed Division One side Cavendish Reserves 2-1 with Ryan Ivell getting both of the victor’s goals.