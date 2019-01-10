Hadleigh United have announced that manager Shane Wardley has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

Wardley, who won the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title with Hadleigh as a player, was appointed to the position 14 months ago with the remit of keeping the struggling club at Step 5.

He achieved that aim – albeit via a reprieve after a 21st-placed finish – but this season has seen the Brettsiders become entrenched in another relegation battle.

FOOTBALL - Long Melford v Hadleigh United..Pictured: Hadleigh Manager Shane Wardley ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6439054)

They are currently three points from safety following Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Great Yarmouth Town, which has proven to be Wardley's last match at the helm.

Reserve managers Andy Lambert and Andrew Crisp will take charge of Saturday's home game against Walsham-le-Willows (3pm).