Former Colchester United youngster Kieran Michaels rejoins Long Melford form Witham Town
Published: 10:25, 11 January 2020
| Updated: 10:26, 11 January 2020
Kieran Michaels – last season's Supporters' Player of the Year – has returned to Long Melford ahead of this afternoon's home clash with Whitton United (3pm).
The former Colchester United trainee, who can play either at right-back or in midfield, made 24 appearances for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit last term.
A summer move to league rivals Haverhill Rovers followed before he linked up with Witham Town at Step 4 in November 2018.
Michaels made his debut in a 3-3 draw with AFC Sudbury and went on to feature on six occasions for the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side, but he has now returned to Melford on a dual registration basis.
