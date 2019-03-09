Despite seeing a deal to bring experienced frontman Reece Dobson to the club fall through, Long Melford gave their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division survival chances a major shot in the arm last night by winning 4-2 at Brantham Athletic.

The Villagers announced on Thursday that they had reached an agreement with Dobson, who left higher-league Needham Market earlier in the week.

However, the former AFC Sudbury striker made a u-turn before ever turning out for Melford, informing manager Jamie Bradbury that he had accepted an offer to play elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Bradbury's men responded to that setback with a much-needed victory at Brantham – one that moves them out of the relegation zone and three points clear of the bottom two ahead of their relegation rivals playing this afternoon.

Pablo Chaves scored a brace for Melford while Emmanuel Machaya and Nathan Rowe also got their names on the scoresheet.

Those goals sealed just a seventh league win of the season for Melford, who will play their next three matches all at their Stoneylands base.

