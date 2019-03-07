Long Melford, currently battling to get out of the bottom two to preserve their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division status, have announced the eye-catching addition of forward Reece Dobson.

The player who can play as an out-and-out striker, a number 10 or wide of a three-pronged forward-line, has hit double figures for a Needham Market side this season who play two levels (Step 3) higher up the pyramid than his new club.

Dobson, who was thrown out of AFC Sudbury last season by manager Mark Morsley for abusing a match official, has hit 11 goals in 40 appearances for the Evo-stik Southern League Marketmen across all competitions.

Football - Needham Vs Met Police ..Reece Dobson holding the ball up in the replay against Met Police ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4443203)

He returned to former club Needham Market in the summer, where he had previously worked under Morsley ahead of him taking the Sudbury manager's job, and had enjoyed a bright start.

But following the signing of former Sudbury player James Baker to lead the attack and former Melford star Jamie Griffiths coming back from injury, the player who has played professionally in Norway for Flekkeroy had found his starting chances limited.

Needham boss Richard Wilkins told the Bury Free Press last week that he had 'a few players in that number 10 role and I felt it was time he moved on.'

Melford boss Jamie Bradbury, who confirmed Dobson will be in his squad for Friday evening's trip to eighth-placed Brantham Athletic (7.45pm), said: “It’s great that we have been able to strengthen our attacking options with a very important couple of months ahead for the club.

"We’re playing well and creating chances, so hopefully Reece can help give us the edge needed.”

Football - Tamworth Vs Needham Market .Reece Dobson scores needhams winner ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (6433055)

The Villagers will be looking to bounce back from a frustrating home defeat to Newmarket Town on Saturday, which saw both of the Jockeys' goals come in the last 10 minutes in a 2-0 scoreline.

Coupled with Great Yarmouth Town's impressive 5-2 home victory over top 10 side Walsham-le-Willows, it saw Melford drop into the bottom two relegation zone.