Long Melford have announced the signing of Ben Tait from Haverhill Rovers as they reveal a 'realistic target' of a best ever finish for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club.

Tait is an attacking midfielder who has been finding his feet in senior football over the past few seasons; making 66 appearances for Rovers in the past three seasons – nine in 2017/18, 29 in 2018/19 and 28 appearances this term, including three goals.

He joins former Rovers midfielder and teammate Kieran Michaels in moving from The New Croft to Stoneylands this season, although Michaels is better known at The Villagers having played for them last league campaign.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Ben Tait...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (29775095)

A club statement read: "The club would like to welcome new signing Ben Tait, who goes straight into the squad to face FA Vase quarter-finalists Wroxham on Saturday.

"The signing of Ben will boost the squad as we head into our last 11 games of the season.

"The Villagers have already gone past last season's final points total of 39. A realistic target now is to achieve the club's best ever finish at Step 5."

Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town - Stowmarkets Ollie Brown and Haverhills Ben Tait.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (29775078)

Melford's previous best finish in the division is ninth, in their first season at Step 5 in 2015/16, and they currently sit sixth with 42 points.

Manager Jamie Bradbury and his team said: “Ben’s a good addition to the side, a young attacking midfielder with plenty of Thurlow Nunn experience.

"He brings quality as well as added competition to the team, and when players have been looking over their shoulders this season, it’s helped us achieve positive results.

“We want to avoid complacency around the squad and are determined to keep pushing on and finish as high as we can this season.”

Long Melford (6th) are due to travel to face fifth-placed Wroxham tomorrow (3pm).

