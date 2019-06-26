Cornard United boss Dave Childs has started to build his squad for the upcoming season with the arrival of five new players.

New Cornard United boss Dave Childs has made five new signings Picture: Richard Marsham

Childs, who was appointed as manager of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club earlier this month, has secured the services of Neil Goldsworthy, Harry Allen, Aaron Pengelly, Connor Wilkinson and Matt McGowan-Harvey.

Goldsworthy, a defender, and young goalkeeper Allen, both join up from Thurlow Nunn League First Division South side Holland, while McGowan-Harvey arrives from fellow First Division South outfit Harwich & Parkeston.

Wilkinson comes to Blackhouse Lane from Cornard's league rivals Lakenheath, while Pengelly has dropped down a level from neighbours Long Melford.

The Ards start their pre-season friendlies at home to Halstead Town Reserves on Tuesday (July 2, 7.45pm).