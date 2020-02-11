Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Cornard United have wasted little time in filling the managerial vacancy left by the announcement of the sacking of Dave Childs this afternoon – promoting his assistant Tom Clark to take over.

Clark was a player-coach at lower-league Essex & Suffolk Border League Division One side Tiptree Jobserve before he was brought in to assist Childs in mid November.

The club again took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying that a reshuffle of the existing management team means Dan Hunt will move from first-team coach to assistant manager. Colin Athey will remain goalkeeper coach and physio.

Clark, who spoke to the Suffolk Free Press in January about how he felt it was a realistic aim to finish in the top 10, will take charge of his first game on Saturday when Needham Market Reserves, visit Blackhouse Lane (3pm).

He inherits a Cornard side who lie 15th in the First Division North table following a run of five straight defeats.

Speaking about the decision to sack former Braintree Town Reserves manager Childs eight months into his reign at Cornard, club chairman Harvey Doherty said: "The results were a big factor in the committee decision along with team morale.

"Dave still remains a good friend of mine and it was a very difficult decision on a personal level."

Former professional Marcus Bent on his debut for Cornard United in a 3-0 defeat at Downham TownPicture: Stewart Dickson (28977451)

Meanwhile, he confirmed that Childs' last signing, former professional Marcus Bent, is still with the club but living in Surrey and having SKY television commitments means he has struggled to be available to play.

The much travelled striker has made just the one appearance since signing in early January.

