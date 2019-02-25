Higher-league duo Darcy De'Ath and Mekhi McKenzie join Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh United
Following last week's arrival of Michael Harvey, Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford has further strengthened his squad with the signing of two players from a higher level.
Utility player Darcy De'Ath, who worked with Appleford for three years at Bury Town, has joined on dual registration terms from Bostik League North Division side Felixstowe & Walton United.
De'Ath – also formerly of Needham Market – has made 18 appearances for the Seasiders this term.
Also linking up with the Brettsiders is striker Mekhi McKenzie, who has signed a loan deal until the end of the season from Felixstowe's divisional rivals AFC Sudbury.
McKenzie, who penned a new two-year contract with the Yellows in October 2018, has found the net on three occasions for the senior side this campaign, with a further four goals while on duty for AFC Sudbury Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.
Both players could make their Hadleigh debuts during Saturday's home encounter against bottom-of-the-table Framlingham Town (3pm) – follow @russclaydon on Twitter for updates.