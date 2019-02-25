Following last week's arrival of Michael Harvey, Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford has further strengthened his squad with the signing of two players from a higher level.

Utility player Darcy De'Ath, who worked with Appleford for three years at Bury Town, has joined on dual registration terms from Bostik League North Division side Felixstowe & Walton United.

De'Ath – also formerly of Needham Market – has made 18 appearances for the Seasiders this term.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Dereham Town..Pictured: Darcy De'ath. (7421285)

Also linking up with the Brettsiders is striker Mekhi McKenzie, who has signed a loan deal until the end of the season from Felixstowe's divisional rivals AFC Sudbury.

McKenzie, who penned a new two-year contract with the Yellows in October 2018, has found the net on three occasions for the senior side this campaign, with a further four goals while on duty for AFC Sudbury Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

AFC Sudbury v Brentwood Town - Mekhi McKenzie, who scored his first goal for the first team Picture: Clive Pearson. (7421288)

Both players could make their Hadleigh debuts during Saturday's home encounter against bottom-of-the-table Framlingham Town (3pm) – follow @russclaydon on Twitter for updates.