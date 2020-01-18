Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford has boosted his attacking options with the signing of Matt Hayden on a dual registration basis.

The former Newmarket Town, Mildenhall Town, Stowmarket Town, Histon and Thetford Town striker has spent the current campaign with Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division outfit Old Newton United, for whom he has scored 19 goals in just 15 appearances.

He will remain signed on with the village club, but has now also linked up with the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division's basement side.

Matt Hayden

The Brettsiders will be hoping that Hayden's influence can help to improve their fortunes in front goal, with their return of 27 the joint lowest in the division this term.

This afternoon Appleford's men are set to travel to 15th-placed Thetford, who were beaten 6-1 by Mildenhall on Tuesday evening.

