THURLOW NUNN: Haverhill Rovers defender Jemel Fox departs for divisional rivals Hadleigh United
Jemel Fox has left Haverhill Rovers for relegation-threatened Hadleigh United in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.
The 29-year-old left-back has made 83 appearances – scoring seven goals – for Rovers (15th) across three seasons since joining in 2017/18 from Stowmarket Town.
He joins a 19th-placed Brettsiders who remain five points adrift of safety in the league – albeit with two games in hand over 18th-placed Ely City – as the club look to boost the squad, with two weeks until their next fixture.
Hadleigh's visit from Kirkley & Pakefield this afternoon fell foul of Storm Dennis as almost all fixtures at Steps 3-6 were postponed with their next match not scheduled until February 29, with a vital fixture as they are set to host Ely.
Fox is an experienced non-league defender, having played at Needham Market, AFC Sudbury and Leiston – for four-and-a-half seasons – before a brief nine match cameo at Stowmarket.
He transferred from Green Meadow to The New Croft and settled in, taking over coaching of the Rovers Under-18s among a number of coaching roles.
But, with Haverhill Rovers announcing the signing of left-back Reiss Oteng from Kershaw Premier side West Wratting, Fox has decided to pursue a new challenge with Hadleigh.
