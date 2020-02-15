Jemel Fox has left Haverhill Rovers for relegation-threatened Hadleigh United in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The 29-year-old left-back has made 83 appearances – scoring seven goals – for Rovers (15th) across three seasons since joining in 2017/18 from Stowmarket Town.

He joins a 19th-placed Brettsiders who remain five points adrift of safety in the league – albeit with two games in hand over 18th-placed Ely City – as the club look to boost the squad, with two weeks until their next fixture.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Haverhill Rovers...Pictured: Jemel Fox (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (29288848)

Hadleigh's visit from Kirkley & Pakefield this afternoon fell foul of Storm Dennis as almost all fixtures at Steps 3-6 were postponed with their next match not scheduled until February 29, with a vital fixture as they are set to host Ely.

Fox is an experienced non-league defender, having played at Needham Market, AFC Sudbury and Leiston – for four-and-a-half seasons – before a brief nine match cameo at Stowmarket.

He transferred from Green Meadow to The New Croft and settled in, taking over coaching of the Rovers Under-18s among a number of coaching roles.

But, with Haverhill Rovers announcing the signing of left-back Reiss Oteng from Kershaw Premier side West Wratting, Fox has decided to pursue a new challenge with Hadleigh.

