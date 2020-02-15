Home   Sport   Article

THURLOW NUNN: Haverhill Rovers defender Jemel Fox departs for divisional rivals Hadleigh United

By Hannah Dolman
-
hannah.dolman@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:42, 15 February 2020
 | Updated: 13:43, 15 February 2020

Jemel Fox has left Haverhill Rovers for relegation-threatened Hadleigh United in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The 29-year-old left-back has made 83 appearances – scoring seven goals – for Rovers (15th) across three seasons since joining in 2017/18 from Stowmarket Town.

He joins a 19th-placed Brettsiders who remain five points adrift of safety in the league – albeit with two games in hand over 18th-placed Ely City – as the club look to boost the squad, with two weeks until their next fixture.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Haverhill Rovers...Pictured: Jemel Fox (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (29288848)
FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Haverhill Rovers...Pictured: Jemel Fox (H)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (29288848)

Hadleigh's visit from Kirkley & Pakefield this afternoon fell foul of Storm Dennis as almost all fixtures at Steps 3-6 were postponed with their next match not scheduled until February 29, with a vital fixture as they are set to host Ely.

Fox is an experienced non-league defender, having played at Needham Market, AFC Sudbury and Leiston – for four-and-a-half seasons – before a brief nine match cameo at Stowmarket.

He transferred from Green Meadow to The New Croft and settled in, taking over coaching of the Rovers Under-18s among a number of coaching roles.

But, with Haverhill Rovers announcing the signing of left-back Reiss Oteng from Kershaw Premier side West Wratting, Fox has decided to pursue a new challenge with Hadleigh.

* More in this week's print editions of the Haverhill Echo and Suffolk Free Press

Read more
Football

More by this author

Hannah Dolman
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE