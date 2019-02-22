Christian Appleford's first signing as Hadleigh United manager has seen him reunited with one of his former players.

Michael Harvey spent a number of years on the books of Mildenhall Town, four-and-a-half of which were during Appleford's tenure at Recreation Way.

And now the pair will be working together again at The Millfield, with Harvey set to be included in the squad for tomorrow's trip to third-from-bottom Ely City (3pm).

Michael Harvey

More recently the 31-year-old who can play in a variety of positions, has been turning out for Soham United in the Cambridgeshire County League Kershaw Senior A Division.

Harvey almost denied his new club the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title in 2014 when he scored Mildenhall's equaliser on the final day of the season, only for Duane Wright to strike late on to seal glory for the Brettsiders.

* For match updates from Ely's clash with Hadleigh, follow @russclaydon on Twitter.