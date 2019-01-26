Former Mildenhall Town manager Christian Appleford is set to lead Hadleigh United's fight to preserve their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division status, the club have revealed.

Appleford stated his intention to return as a number one in the dugout as behind his decision to leave his role as Bostik League Bury Town's assistant manager after a four-year spell in early December.

The headteacher at Stowupland High School will be in a watching brief at this afternoon's crucial home game with fellow strugglers Long Melford before officially taking over as Shane Wardley's successor for the trip to bottom side Framlingham Town next Saturday.

Football - Bury Town (blue) v Kingstonian. Bury Assistant Christian Appleford. (6787680)

It will see Appleford resume a manager role for the first time since a five-year spell in charge of Mildenhall Town ended in November 2014. Before that he also had a spell in charge of Stowmarket Town.

A club statement from Hadleigh chairman Rolf Beggerow was released this morning saying: "Hadleigh United FC is pleased to announce that Christian Appleford has been appointed first

team manager. He will take charge of first-team affairs after today's home match against Long

Melford.

"Christian brings to the club a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game both as a

manager and a player.

"We look forward to working with Christian to achieve our short-term objective of maintaining our status in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division and in the longer term, with the emphasis of developing young players, achieving further progress in our league position."

Bury Town 2017/18 Supporters' Player of The Year Ollie Hughes with the Bury Town management team of Christian Appleford (Assistant Manager)/ Blair Hammond (Head of Sport Science) and Ben Chenery (Manager) (6787677)

He added: "The club wishes to place on record our thanks to our reserves management team of Andy Lambert and Andrew Crisp, for managing the first team whilst the new appointment was made."

The Brettsiders are currently occupying the final relegation place but have close the gap to safety to one point after last weekend's 3-2 win at Haverhill Rovers, which was Lambert and Crisp's second game in temporary charge. But Great Yarmouth Town do hold a game in hand on Hadleigh.

A win for Hadleigh today would drag opponents Long Melford into trouble with the Villagers currently three places and five points above them.

