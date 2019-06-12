Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford believes his latest two additions will help to further embed the attacking brand of football he wants to bring to the fore at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club in his first full season in charge.

Josh Cheetham returns to the club where he had a brief spell previously from Leiston Reserves.

Described as an attacking midfielder, he scored four goals in 18 appearances in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North last season.

Football - Sudbury AFC Reserves (yellow) v Woodbridge Town. Sudbury number 8 Wayne Blackman wins a ball. (12211304)

The club have also announced this morning that Wayne Blackman, who came through the ranks at AFC Sudbury and was a fringe player in their Bostik League North Division title winning side, has joined following spells with Stanway Rovers and Little Oakley last season.

Blackman is described as a ball playing midfielder and made two appearances in the Essex Senior League for Stanway last season before going on to feature five times for Little Oakley in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South. In total, he made 24 appearances for the first team at higher-league AFC Sudbury.

It follows this week's announcement of Hadleigh signing ex-Billericay Town captain Matt Paine following his season at Stowmarket Town yesterday, while also losing the services of manager's and players' player of the year Romario Dunne.

Of his latest additions, Appleford said: "Josh is a player who fits in to the style I want to play; technically good footballers who can create chances and be an attacking threat.

"Wayne is a great ball playing midfielder who will add to the strength we have in that area which again, will help develop the clubs style of attacking football I want to play."

He said he hopes to have further recruits to announce before the end of the week.

The club have also confirmed that former Whitton United manager Paul Bugg, who was assisting Appleford in the dugout, has left the Brettsiders.

Meanwhile, fellow Premier Division club Thetford Town have lost the services of central defender Nathan Clarke after the experienced defender who was playing with Newmarket Town until December, before returning to Thetford for a second spell, announced via Twitter that he is returning to the Bostik League to play for higher-league Witham Town.

MBFP-05-03-2019-013 Thetfords No 4 Nathan Clarke in action. Picture Gary Donnison (7614246)

He joins the division's top goalscorer last term, Valter Rocha, and midfielder Alex Steed (Mildenhall Town) in leaving the Mundford Road club.

Manager Danny White has added Matt Hayden (Mildenhall Town), Ryan Sanders (Lakenheath) and 'exciting winger' Liam Hemming (Thetford Rovers) to his squad so far.