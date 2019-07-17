Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Hadleigh United have announced their fifth signing of the summer with centre-forward Joel Glover joining the Brettsiders.

Glover, who is in his mid 20s, scored five goals from 22 appearances last season as Great Yarmouth side were relegated after finishing second from bottom in Hadleigh's division.

Previous to that, he played for Fakenham Town, scoring seven times from 22 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign as they finished 15th in the Premier Division.

Hadleigh United's new signing Joel Glover puts pen to paper in the clubhouse in front of club officials, including chairman Rolf Beggrow (far right) and secretary Neil Henderson (far left) Picture: Hadleigh United FC (13923668)

He has been described by his new club as 'a tall, powerful but skilful centre forward with an eye for goal'.

Manager Christian Appleford had been looking to replace departed top scorer Romario Dunne, who earned a move to higher-league Brightlingsea Regent.

And he has revealed there are another two new signings still to announce.

He wrote on Twitter: "Three new signings to announce for @OfficialHUFC to add to the previous four already signed.

"Just as important as the new signings is the current retained squad from last season. These boys staying have been just as important as the new lads joining! Full squad to be announced!"

Hadleigh, who flirted with relegation last season, with Appleford's arrival coinciding with an upturn ion form which saw them eventually finish 16th, have made some eye-catching signings so far with former Stowmarket Town and Billericay Town treble-winning captain Matt Paine and fellow midfielders Josh Cheetham (Leiston Reserves), Wayne Blackman (Little Oakley/Stanway Rovers) and higher-league defender Kye Ruel (Felixstowe & Walton United).

Ruel scored four goals as Hadleigh thrashed SIL side Crane Sports 7-1 at home last night in their latest pre-season warm-up match.

Fellow new boy Glover was also on target along with Danny Smy and Felix Vardon-Barber.

Ruel had scored a hat-trick in the first half.