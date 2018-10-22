Shane Wardley had made no secret of the fact he was talking to potential number nines to cover the absence of Kyle Cassell (armed forces duty) - and now he has done just that after the club revealed they have signed frontman Romario Dunne from divisional rivals Stanway Rovers.

At the same time, the club have also revealed the departures of Scott Sloots, only recently signed as a key addition from Long Melford, and Jack Severy, who only joined the club in the summer from Debenham LC.

Both players had found themselves on the bench in recent games and they were thanked for their efforts via Hadleigh's Twitter account this afternoon.

New addition Dunne has scored one goal in 10 appearances for Stanway this term, following the club's move to the Essex Senior League, where they are currently down in 16th place.

He scored 11 goals in 40 appearances (26 starts) last season as Stanway finished eighth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and has previously been at First Division side Cornard United.

