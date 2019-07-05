Christian Appleford has continued to shape his squad for a first full season in charge of Hadleigh United with the signing of Kye Ruel.

The defender will provide the Brettsiders with plenty of experience, having turned out for higher-league Leiston, Witham Town, Aveley, East Thurrock United and most recently Felixstowe & Walton United.

Isthmian League North Division outfit Felixstowe tweeted yesterday that Ruel had rejected an offer to remain with the club, and he has now linked up with Appleford at Millfield.

Christian Appleford

The boss wrote on Twitter: "Another great addition made tonight as I welcome Kye Ruel to @OfficialHUFC. Great player and fantastic attitude to help us move forwards."

Ruel is the fourth new addition at Hadleigh this summer following the arrivals of Matt Paine, Josh Cheetham and Wayne Blackman.