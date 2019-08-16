Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford has revealed that he put the wheels in motion to sign Reece Dobson while on holiday at Disneyland.

The former AFC Sudbury and Needham Market forward had spent the majority of the summer with BetVictor League North Division promotion hopefuls Coggeshall Town.

However, upon learning that Dobson was available, Appleford made contact from the other side of the Atlantic and following the conclusion of Wednesday's 3-1 home defeat to Stowmarket Town, a deal was struck.

Football - Needham Vs Met Police ..Reece Dobson holding the ball up in the replay against Met Police ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (15316404)

The striker is now set to make his debut for the Brettsiders during tomorrow's trip to Mildenhall Town, who themselves recently recruited a new frontman in the shape of Valter Rocha.

"I am really pleased to secure the signing of Reece. He is a player of undoubted quality and experience from a higher level and will add to group we have put together," said Appleford.

"He is a great age and will link up well with the likes of Joel Glover and Kye Ruel who we have also signed this season.

AFC Sudbury v Needham Market - Reece Dobson on the ball as Luke Ingram looks to halt his progress Picture: Clive Pearson. (15316413)

"I was made aware that he had not signed for the BetVictor club he had been with all pre-season and of his availability last week whilst in a queue at Disneyland, so I acted quickly to make contact and register my interest and open up some discussions.

"Upon returning to the UK on Tuesday I had invited him to our game with Stowmarket and whilst the result was disappointing, he could see from our first-half performance the style of play and players we had makes us a good team to be involved with.

"After positive discussions after the game we were able to agree to his signing and I am now looking forward to him joining the group for Saturday's game as I return to one of my old clubs."

* For live updates of Hadleigh's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash at Mildenhall, follow @liamapicella on Twitter – KO 3pm.