Thurlow Nunn League First Division North defences will have to learn to cope with some nifty footwork next season after Cornard United confirmed they have signed 2018 Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden.

The X-Factor contestant in 2012 and 2014, who can play as a centre forward or a winger, was released from Scunthorpe United as a youngster and went on to have a stint playing professionally in Australia.

Closer to home, the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! runner-up in 2014 has had spells with Frickley Athletic in the Northern Premier League, Premier Division, Bottesford Town in the Northern Counties East Football League and Ossett Town in the Northern Premier League Division One North.

Cornard manager Tom Clark revealed he was happy to offer the 31-year-old, now believed to be based in Colchester, the chance to get back into playing at Blackhouse Lane after a few years out of the game.

He said a deal has already been signed for the TV star and singer to represent them in the 2020/21 campaign.

"He has not played for a couple of years other than charity games but his physical fitness is brilliant anyway," he said.

"He wants to get back into it and is chomping at the bit to get involved.

"Hopefully he will be a good addition.

