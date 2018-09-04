After only collecting three points from their first five Thurlow Nunn League First Division North matches, which included back-to-back 6-0 away defeats, Cornard United have announced Liam Aves' departure from the club, along with recently-appointed first-team coach Gary Brennan.

FULL OF HOPE: Cornard United's managers Liam Aves and Ryan Lines pictured on their appointment at the back end of September 2017 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

It comes just shy of a year since Aves, former Halstead Town Reserves boss, teamed up with Stanway Rovers Reserves' double-winning manager Ryan Lines to form a dual-management team to take the club both played at as players forward again.

With Lines having left his role over the summer, ahead of his partner expecting a baby, Aves had gone solo as manager in the dugout and brought in Brennan to assist him.

He had said he did not want to continue with an overhaul of the squad seen under the pair last season, with 11 new players having come in within a couple of weeks at the helm. But more than 10 players had come in for the new season with Aves telling the Suffolk Free Press he was targetting a top-half finish with the squad at his disposal and planning for Cornard's future by linking the reserves and under-18s in a more coherent pathway of player progression.

DEPARTED: Liam Aves, pictured in a home game against Needham Market Reserves, had taken over a the sole manager at the club this season but has left after five league games Picture: Richard Marsham

But in the wake of their 4-2 defeat at Holland FC in the FA Vase on Saturday, a fourth straight defeat in all competitions, a club representative took to Twitter to announce news of Aves' departure on their official account, as seen below.

It is not yet known who will take charge of the team for their upcoming home First Division North fixture with Wisbech St Mary on Saturday (3pm).

* See Thursday's Suffolk Free Press for reaction and the very latest news from the club.