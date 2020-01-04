Former well-travelled Premier League striker Marcus Bent has been announced as an eye-catching new addition for mid-table Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Cornard United.

Manager Dave Childs confirmed to us he has been in talks with the 41-year-old ex-Everton, Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace striker for 'a few weeks' and is delighted he has agreed to sign. The new signing could be set to be unveiled at Blackhouse Lane later today when the Ards host Sheringham (3pm).

Bent clocked up 574 professional appearances, scoring 113 goals, in a career which began at Brentford and ended with an 11-game spell at Indonesia Super League club Mitra Kukar in April, 2012.

Charlton Athletic Football Club, The Valley, Floyd Road, SE7 8BL, London. The Coca-Cola Football League. Charlton Athletic (red) versus Sheffield Wednesday Marcus Bent holds off Richard Wood. Photo: Barry Goodwin.(25886066)

At the age of 39 he was announced as coming out of retirement in September 2017 to launch a non-league career with Southern Combination League Premier Division club Wick. But the fromer England Under-21 international was reported to have left the club without making an appearance.

Bent knows Suffolk well having made 61 appearances for Ipswich Town, scoring 21 goals, from 2001 to 2004 after a £3 million move from Blackburn Rovers. Town were relegated from the Premier League during his spell at Portman Road but Bent's goals had given hope of saving them and he was awarded the Premier League Player of The Month in January 2002.

The twice capped England Under-21 international has also hit the headlines away from football since retiring after finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

In February 2016 he was handed a suspended 12-month prison sentence, a two-month curfew and 200 hours of compulsory unpaid work after admitting to charges of affray and possession of Class A drug (cocaine) following an incident in September 2015 involving a police response he had requested at his house in Esher, south west London.

In June that year he was again found guilty of cocaine possession, this time during an outing at Chessington World of Adventures theme park. He was fined £385 with £85 costs.

Bent's financial troubles were highlighted a year ago when, as a resident listed in Manchester and Surrey, he was declared bankrupt in January 2019.

