Following on from the return of sharp-shooter Scott Sloots to Cornard United, the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit have managed to also add the signature of his brother Ashley from higher-league Long Melford.

The left-back, who includes AFC Sudbury, Bury Town and Hadleigh United among his former clubs, is the third addition Tom Clark has made to his squad since taking over from axed Dave Childs earlier this month.

Needing more firepower, he has first brought back Scott Sloots to the club, with the player having already found the net 17 times in 15 appearances in 2019/20 for the Ards before departing for Premier Division Stanway Rovers.

GOING FOR GLORY: Ashley Sloots returned to the Long Melford team last night and tried to beat Rovers' James Philp with this long-range effortPicture: Kevin Pengelly (4145920)

A second frontman was secured with Tiptree Engaine's top goalscorer (21 goals in 23 games) agreeing to also make the move to Blackhouse Lane ahead of playing one last time for the Essex & Suffolk Border League Premier Division club at the weekend.

Clark, who got his managerial tenure at Cornard off to a winning start with a 2-0 home victory over Haverhill Borough on Saturday to end a run of five successive defeats, is also pleased to now bolster his defensive options with Scott's brother Ashley.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Ashley Sloots from Long Melford," he said of the player who won their current division with the Villagers in the 2014/15 season.

"He brings with him vast experience having played at a higher level along with some added quality.

"We hope Ash will be a crucial team player."

Brother Scott scored on his return to the club with the second goal in Saturday's 2-0 win to move Cornard two places up the table to 13th.

