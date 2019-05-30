Former Little Oakley assistant manager Dave Childs has been named as Cornard United's new boss.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club had been led by joint player-bosses Michael Schofield and Matt Grove since sacking Liam Aves in September.

But ahead of their Suffolk Senior Cup final earlier this month, the pair announced they were to step down from the roles to solely concentrate on playing again.

Cornard United manager, Michael Schofield..Pic - Richard Marsham. (11431542)

Both have said they would like to stay on at the club but would wait to see if they are wanted by the new manager.

Childs joined First Division South club Little Oakley as first-team coach last April under manager Sean Tynan.

The Essex side, who had a change in management during the season with former Brantham Athletic boss Matt Carmichael taking up the reins in November, with the Acorns ending up finishing seventh.