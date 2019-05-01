Cornard United's management duo of Michael Schofield and Matthew Grove will leave their post following the conclusion of the Suffolk Senior Cup final on May 10.

The pair were appointed just five games into the current campaign with the Ards on a run of back-to-back 6-0 defeats and with just three Thurlow Nunn League First Division North points to their name.

However, under Schofield and Grove – both of whom continued to play for the side – Cornard finished 12th – the club's best performance at Step 6 since the 2008/09 season.

Cornard United manager, Michael Schofield..Pic - Richard Marsham. (9461679)

They have also guided the team through to a Portman Road cup final later this month against Achilles, but that will now prove to be their last match at the helm, though both are expected to continue playing for the club.

In a statement on Twitter, Schofield wrote: "It's been a hell of a journey and a massive learning curve, but something I felt I couldn't fully commit to next season, which isn't fair to the club, chairman and players.

"Even with one game to go I felt it was important to let the chairman know my decision now so the correct process can begin early enough to get the right man in. Hope to go out on the highest of highs on May 10."

Football action from Diss Town v Cornard United - Cornard Goal Keeper Matthew Grove..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (9461773)

Meanwhile, chairman Harvey Doherty added: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to them both for all their hard work and dedication over the course of this season. Cracking lads who have done a cracking job."

Any interested parties in taking on the job are being encouraged to contact Harvey.Doherty@sky.com